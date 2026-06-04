AC Milan emerge as shock contenders to sign £35m West Ham winger after Premier League relegation

Milan have made checks on West Ham winger Summerville and are weighing up a formal move ahead of what is expected to be a significant summer overhaul at San Siro, as per TEAMtalk. The Dutchman was one of West Ham's standout performers despite the club's disappointing campaign. His form during the second half of the season attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, with Milan now entering an increasingly competitive race for his signature.

Summerville finished the campaign strongly, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his final 16 Premier League appearances. His performances also earned him a place in the Netherlands' World Cup squad despite not yet making a senior international appearance - with his debut for his country coming in the Oranje's 1-0 defeat to Algeria.