'Absolutely brilliant' - Michael Owen names Jarrod Bowen as 'ideal choice' to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

The need for a specialist right-sided attacker is paramount for Liverpool, who have struggled to find consistency following a massive £446 million spend last summer. Despite possessing talents like Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz, Owen argues that the current squad lacks a direct replacement for the unique threat Salah provides from the flank.

Reflecting on the club's recruitment needs, Owen said: "They are going to have to do only a little bit of surgery on the team; they have spent a fortune [last year]. I know they recouped a lot of money last year, but they spent a lot of it, and I doubt they have any left to spend it again. But they are going to have to replace Salah, that's the first port of call.

"There's no one in the team currently who is like Salah, a right-sided attacker. There are options in different positions with [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike, but they have injuries they're working through. You have Rio Ngumoha who’s trying to break through into the team, then there’s [Cody] Gakpo and [Florian] Wirtz. There are plenty of options going forward but none on the right side."