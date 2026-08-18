'Best possible specialists' - Xabi Alonso explains Chelsea's decision to hire Aston Villa set-piece expert Austin MacPhee

Chelsea have signaled their intent to dominate all facets of the game by securing the services of MacPhee, a move Alonso describes as vital for the club's evolution. The Blues agreed a compensation fee with Aston Villa for the Scottish specialist, who gained a reputation for transforming Unai Emery's side into a set-piece juggernaut.

Having joined the Stamford Bridge setup in late July, MacPhee has wasted no time in implementing his tactical nuances during a rigorous pre-season schedule. Speaking about the appointment with the Men In Blazers Network, Alonso explained: "We want to have the best possible specialists in their departments, For sure, Austin has experience in the Premier League."

He added: "For the staff, for us, it is going to be challenging to learn quick and adapt to the Premier League as well. So to have Austin around, Ben (Roberts), other people that were here last year with these fresh experiences from the Premier League and knowing what it takes to win games and to prepare for each game - it helps a lot."