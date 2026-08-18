Alonso: Chelsea will not succeed without this player shining

Spaniard Xabi Alonso, the new manager of Chelsea, has revealed the outlines of his plan to restore star man Cole Palmer to his best this season, insisting the player's brilliance is fundamental to the whole team's success.

Palmer, 24, dazzled in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge before his levels dipped amid a drop in physical fitness and injuries during the 2025-2026 campaign. That decline cost him a place in the England squad at the recent World Cup, just two years after he scored a famous goal for the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.

After a full pre-season under Alonso, the Spaniard faced questions about how to recharge the young player ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday. He told the British newspaper "Daily Mail": "The first step must be entirely physical, as the player has to feel fully recovered and be 100% ready in order to be able to give his utmost on the pitch."

He then set out the wider picture. "Once he reaches this readiness and high fitness, the role of self-confidence comes; he needs to feel the effectiveness of the system, to enjoy his style of play, and to grasp his tactical responsibilities. Cole is a truly exceptional player, and if we want to produce a great Chelsea, then we need to see Cole at his greatest. For this reason we are working on building a strong and stable tactical structure that guarantees the ball reaches him in the right spaces and at the right times, and then he will make the difference in performance himself."

Palmer has already spoken about his World Cup snub, saying the omission gave him huge motivation to prove himself once more. He also revealed that Alonso reached out to offer psychological support the moment coach Thomas Tuchel left him out of the national team squad, a gesture the player valued enormously.

Asked about those first conversations between them, Alonso said: "I told him that this season represents a defining moment for everyone, and he can leave a huge mark in this big year that we are striving to achieve. But more importantly than that, I wanted him to feel confident and to enjoy the football he plays, and it is the duty of all of us to help him reach that."

Palmer, for his part, confirmed he has fully recovered from his injuries. He admitted he played several matches last season through groin pain and "should not have played then". Palmer said: "I feel in excellent shape now; the seven weeks I had as a holiday in the summer contributed greatly to restoring my well-being, and I am completely ready to set off anew."

Chelsea begin a hectic 2026-2027 season with that trip to Fulham on Monday. They then host Luton Town in the second round of the League Cup on Thursday, before meeting Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League.