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'The world thanks you' - Neymar bids emotional farewell to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina swansong
An emotional night at the Monumental
The footballing world is preparing to say goodbye to one of its greatest ever icons on the international stage. Messi, now 39 years old, is set to earn his final cap for Argentina in a friendly match against Benin at the iconic Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
While the focus remains on the celebrations in Buenos Aires, the impact of Messi’s departure is being felt far beyond the borders of Argentina. Despite the fierce historic rivalry between Brazil and the Albiceleste, Neymar took to social media to ensure his long-time friend knew exactly how much he meant to the sport.
The pair formed one of the most lethal attacking partnerships in history at Barcelona, alongside Luis Suarez, and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. Their bond has always transcended the pitch, and Neymar’s latest tribute highlights the deep respect that exists between two of South America’s finest talents of the modern generation.
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Neymar’s heartfelt tribute to a legend
Writing on his official Instagram account, Neymar expressed the collective gratitude of the footballing community. The Brazilian, who himself stepped away from international duties following the 2026 World Cup, shared a poignant message reflecting on Messi's immense contribution to the game.
"Those who love football have taken advantage of you over the years… Today is your last match wearing the jersey of your team, your country, and I hope you enjoy every second," Neymar wrote, as he encouraged his former teammate to soak in the final moments of his international journey. The post, which quickly went viral, featured images of the two stars during their time together at the top of European football.
Neymar hails Messi’s global legacy
Neymar continued his tribute by emphasizing that Messi's legacy is not confined to one nation, but belongs to the entire sport. "It’s not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you have done for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history alongside you. Thanks Leo," he added.
The timing of the match, scheduled for a late-night kick-off in South America, means fans across the globe will be tuning in to witness the final touches of a master at work. For Argentina, it is a chance to provide a fitting send-off to a captain who has defined their team for nearly two decades. For the rest of the world, it is a moment to reflect on a career that has yielded countless trophies, record-breaking statistics, and memories that will last a lifetime.
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The end of a golden era for the Albiceleste
Messi’s retirement from international football marks the definitive end of a golden age for Argentina. Since his debut as a teenager, the Inter Miami star has been the focal point of the national team, enduring years of heartbreak in major finals before finally breaking the curse with the 2021 Copa America title.
The choice of Benin as the final opponent allows for a celebratory atmosphere where the result is secondary to the tribute. Every touch, every pass, and every trademark run will be scrutinized and celebrated by a fan base that once feared he might never win a trophy for them. Now, he leaves as the undisputed king of Argentine football, having surpassed all expectations and silenced every critic.
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