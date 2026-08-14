'Not as the No. 1 choice' - Liverpool's interest in PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye explained as Reds prioritise another target

Liverpool’s pursuit of fresh blood for their front line has seen them consistently mentioned alongside some of the brightest talents in Ligue 1. However, despite initial reports suggesting a coordinated move for two of PSG's prospects, French journalist Romain Molina has suggested that the Merseyside club’s interest in Mbaye is not as advanced as previously thought.

Speaking on the intricacies of the deal, Molina revealed that while the player is admired, he does not sit at the very top of their recruitment list during this final phase of the summer window. "Truthfully, Mbaye is on Liverpool’s shortlist but not as the No. 1 choice," Molina explained when discussing the current state of play.

The journalist highlighted that the player’s future might be more dependent on the maneuvers of his agent, Jorge Mendes, rather than a direct, singular push from the Premier League side. "On the contrary, Mendes knows very well that at the end of the transfer window there will something for Mbaye, so he will use the clubs where he has the most influence to make things move," Molina added.