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Jonathan Tah warns Bayern Munich of Arsenal threat as defender prepares to face 'still underestimated' Kai Havertz
Tah reunites with 'still underestimated' Havertz
As Bayern Munich prepare for another high-stakes European evening at the Allianz Arena, Tah has found himself in the spotlight, specifically regarding his relationship with a key opponent. The powerful centre-back is set to face Arsenal on Wednesday and he was quick to single out his compatriot Havertz as a major threat that many observers still fail to properly appreciate.
Having shared a dressing room for several years at Bayer Leverkusen, Tah is well aware of the tactical intelligence and technical quality that the former Chelsea man brings to Mikel Arteta's frontline, even if the public narrative occasionally suggests otherwise.
Reflecting on the unique challenge of facing a close companion on the grandest stage, Tah spoke warmly of the bond they have shared over the past decade while maintaining a competitive edge. "Kai is my good friend since ten years. Great character, amazing player, a player that is still underestimated to be fair," the defender remarked during a conversation with BuliNews.
He further elaborated on the lack of credit the versatile attacker receives, stating: "I don’t think he gets the appreciation he deserves. We already talked about the game. I’m really looking forward to it."
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Respecting the Gunners' evolution and identity
The upcoming clash is not just a meeting of friends but a repeat of a continental rivalry that was renewed in the previous campaign. Tah noted that the North London club has undergone a significant transformation, evolving into one of the most cohesive and difficult units to break down in European football.
The respect for the Arsenal project is evident within the Bayern camp, with Tah acknowledging that the Gunners are no longer a side that can be brushed aside through reputation alone. "Arsenal have been doing great the last years, the way they build this team and this identity," he explained. Recalling the intensity of their most recent matches, he added that "we faced them last year and felt how difficult it was to play against them. It’s more interesting if a team have a player you know and want to support."
The Kompany effect and defensive leadership
While the focus is often on the opposition, Tah was also keen to discuss his personal development since the arrival of Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena. The former Manchester City captain has brought a fresh perspective to the Bayern dugout, specifically targeting the leadership qualities of his senior players.
The German international was full of praise for how the young manager has integrated his own playing experience into his coaching methods, creating an environment where players are encouraged to take responsibility. "He’s someone who really sees the whole picture. Looks beyond the game, beyond the pitch. He’s really focused on developing the personality of a player," Tah confessed. He noted that the Belgian wants him to be a leader like he was, adding that "he’s so young, you watch how he handles things as a coach and sometimes feel he’s doing the same thing he would as a player."
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Maintaining the winning mentality in Munich
Sporting director Max Eberl has provided further encouragement by confirming that Kompany should be available for the touchline on Wednesday. This news provides a boost for a squad that is fully bought into the new regime's philosophy. Summarising the mood in the dressing room, Tah remained defiant about their chances of progressing. “We’re convinced that with this identity, if we bring it, we can win every game,” the German international explained confidently. With the return of key figures and a clear plan in place, Bayern look ready to test their mettle against one of England's elite once again.
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