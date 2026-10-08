Getty Images Sport
A new blow for Gianni Infantino? Alexander Ceferin Set to Continue as UEFA President Until 2031 After U-turn on Exit Plans
Ceferin confirms re-election bid in Berlin
In a move that consolidates his power base within European football, Ceferin has officially notified national association heads that he will seek another term as UEFA president. During a meeting in Berlin on Thursday morning, the Slovenian lawyer confirmed he intends to extend his leadership through to 2031, despite previously suggesting he would not seek further time in office.
According to ESPN, Nasser Al-Khelaifi had encouraged Ceferin to seek a new term during a recent assembly in Copenhagen, highlighting the high-level support Ceferin enjoys among the continent's most influential club and federation figures.
The decision to stay on follows the implementation of controversial changes to UEFA's statutes regarding presidential term limits. These alterations, which were ratified at the 2024 Congress in Paris, effectively cleared the legal path for Ceferin to remain in charge beyond the standard three-term cap.
- AFP
UEFA Chief to Seek Fourth Term
By remaining in his post, the president aims to provide a sense of stability and unity for UEFA, particularly as the organization finds itself increasingly at odds with the global governing body, FIFA, over the future direction of the international match calendar and commercial rights management.
The formal vote for the presidency is scheduled to take place at next year's UEFA Congress, which will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. Although Ceferin had previously stated he had made up his mind to depart in 2027, the changing political landscape within the sport appears to have altered his trajectory.
As he prepares for this unprecedented fourth stint, his primary focus remains on fortifying the European model of sport against external pressures and maintaining the financial dominance of the UEFA Champions League. The news of his candidacy has been relayed to delegates through the Press Association, setting the stage for a period of administrative continuity that will see Ceferin reach 15 years at the helm if successful.
Growing rift between UEFA and FIFA
The decision to remain in office is widely viewed as a strategic maneuver to counter the influence of FIFA president Infantino. The two leaders have frequently clashed over the past few years, with Ceferin becoming a leading critic of Infantino’s attempts to overhaul the global game.
Tensions reached a boiling point in July after reports emerged that Infantino was exploring a plan to secure massive private investment for a company designed to manage the commercial interests of FIFA's flagship tournaments.
This proposal, which would impact both the men's and women's World Cups, was met with fierce resistance from Nyon, where officials fear a loss of control over the footballing ecosystem. UEFA has gone as far as to state that it has lost confidence in the FIFA president due to his handling of these investment plans.
- Getty Images Sport
Infantino faces pressure from member federations
While Ceferin bolsters his position in Europe, Infantino is dealing with a significant internal challenge from Scandinavia. The Norway ethics complaint filed by the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has raised serious questions about the FIFA president's conduct and adherence to the organization's code of ethics.
This three-part grievance focuses on allegations of political interference and the potential abuse of power, marking a rare instance of a member association taking direct legal action against the global leadership. The NFF has expressed deep concerns regarding the transparency of decision-making processes and the influence of private capital on the governing body’s long-term strategy.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting