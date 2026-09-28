'It’s very possible' - Barcelona VP backs Camp Nou over Bernabeu and Morocco for 2030 World Cup final

The race to host the 2030 World Cup final is intensifying, with Spain and Morocco emerging as the main contenders. While the Santiago Bernabeu has long been viewed as Spain’s leading option, Morocco’s ambitious Grand Stade Hassan II has changed the picture. Barcelona officials are also pushing for the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, which is set to feature increased capacity and upgraded VIP facilities as part of the Espai Barça project.

Antonio Escudero, Barcelona’s vice-president for the social area, has now stepped forward to voice the club's ambitions. Speaking to the "Aquí Girona" programme on Cadena SER radio, Escudero made it clear that the Blaugrana are not just participants in the conversation, but believe they are the logical choice for FIFA. The club feels that the investment made into their infrastructure deserves the highest recognition on the international stage.