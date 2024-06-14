Who are the youngest & oldest players at Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 Championship is a spectacle of footballing brilliance, where the cream of the crop from across the continent gather to battle for continental supremacy. This grand tournament not only showcases the pinnacle of skill and athleticism but also highlights the intriguing contrast between youthful exuberance and seasoned experience.
On the one hand, we see raw talent, a fearless approach that can unlock defences and surprise even the most seasoned opponents. On the other hand, we find a wealth of knowledge and tactical nous, players who have honed their craft over countless matches and possess the composure to navigate the high-pressure environment of a major tournament.
This confluence of youth and experience creates a captivating dynamic, where the future collides with the present, making Euro 2024 a tournament unlike any other.
Who are the youngest players at Euro 2024?
Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is the youngest player at this year's Euro 2024. He has had an impressive start to his senior career and is already one of the best young talents in football. He will be looking to validate that claim with an excellent display at the European stage.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Country
|Age (as of June 14, 2024)
|Club
|1
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|16 years, 11 months & 1 day
|Barcelona
|2
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|France
|18 years, 3 months & 6 days
|Paris Saint-Germain
|3
|Leo Sauer
|Slovakia
|18 years, 5 months & 29 days
|Feyenoord
|4
|Semih Kiliçsoy
|Turkey
|18 years, 9 months & 30 days
|Fenerbahçe
|5
|Gabriel Sigua
|Georgia
|18 years 11 months 15 days
|FC Basel
Who are the oldest players at Euro 2024?
Cristiano Ronaldo is heading into yet another European Championship this year. One of the best footballers of all time is showing no signs of stopping any time soon but he is not quite the oldest player at Euro 2024. That feat goes to his international and former Real Madrid teammate Pepe who is now 41 years old.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Country
|Age (as of June 14, 2024)
|Club
|1
|Pepe
|Portugal
|41 years, 3 months
|FC Porto
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|39 years, 4 months
|Al Nassr
|3
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|38 years, 9 months
|Real Madrid
|4
|Jesús Navas
|Spain
|38 years, 6 months
|Sevilla
|5
|Giorgi Loria
|Georgia
|38 years, 4 months
|Anorthosis Famagusta