WATCH: Mbappe scores extra-time penalty to match Geoff Hurst with World Cup final hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe became just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final when he converted an extra-time penalty against Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? France trailed Argentina 3-2 before the Bleus were given a penalty late on, with Mbappe stepping up to convert the spot kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's penalty completed his hat-trick in the World Cup final, having scored twice in normal time to pull his side back from 2-0 down to draw the game and take it into extra-time. The last player to score three times in a final was England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Hurst congratulated Mbappe on Twitter, posting: "Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens. I've had a great run!"

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The final went to a penalty shootout after Mbappe's goal and the striker converted his to put France in front, with Lionel Messi equalising with the second spot kick..