The ultimate football shirt sponsor quiz

How well do you remember iconic football shirt sponsors?

Let's start with an iconic one, which beer brand sponsored this classic Newcastle shirt from the '90s? Carling

John Smiths

Newcastle Brown Ale

Coors Manchester United have had a lot of famous sponsors, but can you rank them from oldest to most recent? Sharp

Vodafone

AIG

Aon Which Spanish club wore Unicef on the front of their shirts from 2006-2011? Real Madrid

Barcelona

Villareal

Atletico Madrid Which sponsor is missing from John Barnes' Liverpool shirt here? Carlsberg

Commodore

Chevrolet

Candy Which current Premier League team was sponsored by Dr Martens from 1998-2004? West Ham

Southampton

Crystal Palace

Wolves Can you order these Arsenal sponsors from oldest to most recent? JVC

Dreamcast

O2

Fly Emirates Which Italian team repped Nintendo from 1997-1999? Juventus

AC Milan

Fiorentina

Lazio Which computer company sponsored Leeds between 1996 and 2000? Dell

Packard Bell

Intel

Acer Can you put these Chelsea sponsors in the right order, oldest first? Amiga

Coors

Autoglass

Fly Emirates Three of these companies have sponsored Aston Villa, which is the odd one out? Vauxhall

Rover

MG

LDV Vans What's the missing sponsor on Oliver Kahn's Bayern Munich shirt? Audi

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Opel What's the sponsor missing from Les Ferdinand and Sol Campbell's Tottenham shirts here? Holsten

Holsten Brewery

Holsten Pilsner

Holsten Pils Credit card firm Capital One's logo was on the front of which red shirts from 2003-2009? Middlesbrough

Barnsley

Nottingham Forest

Bristol City Which of these companies has never sponsored Leicester? One2One

Walkers

Topps Tiles

LG Who sponsored Blackburn when they won the Premier League in 1995? McEwan's Lager

McEwan

McEwans

McEwan's

McEwans Lager

McEwan Lager