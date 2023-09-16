'Really got his reward' - Richarlison praised by Ange Postecoglou after sparking Tottenham comeback win

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou heaped praised on super-sub Richarlison as he spared the team's comeback win over Sheffield.

Postecoglou praised Richarlison

Richarlison scored the equaliser against Sheffield

Tottenham beat Sheffield 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham came back from behind to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. Richarlison, who came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, scored the equaliser for the club in the eighth minute of injury time and Dejan Kulusevski then netted the winners two minutes later.

The Brazilian received praise from his manager Ange Postecoglou for his first goal of the season that proved to be the turning point of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Postecoglou said, "Richy was great. I thought all the subs who came on really helped. But that's been a consistent theme. And yeah for Richy I think it's the point I was trying to make yesterday - for him to understand that you try and maintain a balance in life. And his football hasn't been that bad, he's still been contributing for us. Sometimes when you struggle with certain parts of your life you let it go into other areas.

Article continues below

"But the football is one area where he can control, and he works hard every day in training and really got his rewards today. And hopefully, that gives him a bit more of a settled feel to deal with the other areas of his life. For everyone, it's about not letting it overwhelm you. And hopefully, a day like today helps him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has been struggling to find form for a long time now and he recently broke down after failing to score in Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers. The striker even revealed to O Globo that he will see a psychologist "to come back stronger."

Ahead of the Sheffield clash, Postecoglou had mentioned that the club will back Richarlison in any possible way to help him regain his form.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will now face Arsenal in the north London derby on September 24 at the Emirates Stadium.