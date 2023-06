Premier League 2022-23 quiz: How well do you remember the season?

Test your knowledge of the 2022-23 season with the ultimate Premier League quiz

Let's start at the back. Which goalkeeper led the league in clean sheets in the 2022-23 season? David de Gea

Alisson

Ederson

Nick Pope Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm in his first season for Manchester City, easily securing the Golden Boot – but how many goals did he score? 32

34

36

38 On a similar subject... how many of the league's 10 top scorers were English? Two

Three

Four

Five The Premier League season was rudely interrupted by the World Cup during the winter – but can you tell us which team sent the most players to the tournament? Chelsea

Tottenham

Manchester United

Manchester City Can you name this Bournemouth player, who returned from a 536-day absence against Aston Villa in March after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021? Lewis Cook

David Brooks

Ryan Christie

Joe Rothwell Brighton were one of the season's biggest success stories, finishing sixth and securing Europa League football next season – but have they ever played in European competition before? Yes

No How many different managers took charge of a Chelsea game this season? Two

Three

Four Speaking of Chelsea managers, which fellow boss did Thomas Tuchel have a blow-up with on the touchline early in the season? Antonio Conte

Pep Guardiola

Jurgen Klopp

Erik ten Hag What did Roy Keane call Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson after he went down under an apparent elbow from linesman Constantine Hatzidakis during a 2-2 draw in April? A little mouse

A dramatic diva

A big baby

An attention-seeking weasel Order these teams by where they finished in the table, from highest to lowest... Fulham

Crystal Palace

Wolves Which of these players had the most Premier League assists this season? Bukayo Saka

James Maddison

Bruno Fernandes

Ivan Perisic Order these teams by where they finished in the table, from highest to lowest... West Ham

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest Which of these players did NOT score in Liverpool's 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United in March? Cody Gakpo

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Darwin Nunez

Mohamed Salah Newcastle exceeded expectations by finishing in the top four to secure Champions League football – when did they last achieve this feat? 2002/03

2004/05

2006/07

2008/09 And finally... Arsenal set an unwanted record this season – they spent longer at the top of the Premier League than any team in history without going on to win it. For how many days were they on top? 201

222

230

248