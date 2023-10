The counter-analysis carried out on the drugs test failed by Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in August has also come back positive for testosterone.

The France international first tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone following a Serie A game against Udinese on August 20.

He spent 90 minutes on the bench that day, but was called in for testing.

Pogba has been serving an indefinite suspension since then, with all parties waiting on the outcome of analysis on a second sample.

That has also come back positive, meaning that some big decisions now need to be made on the 30-year-old’s future.