Man City defender Garcia tests positive for Covid-19

Eric Garcia Man City 2020-21
Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has revealed.

The Premier League side have been hit by an increase in cases recently, leading to the postponement of the match against Everton hours before kick-off on Monday. 

It has been confirmed that 19-year-old centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to contract the virus.

    "Manchester City FC can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's website read..

    "Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

    "Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

