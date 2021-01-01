Man City defender Garcia tests positive for Covid-19

defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has revealed.

The Premier League side have been hit by an increase in cases recently, leading to the postponement of the match against hours before kick-off on Monday.

It has been confirmed that 19-year-old centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to contract the virus.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's website read..

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

