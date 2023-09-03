WATCH: A wild ending! Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice score to secure late Arsenal win against Man Utd minutes after Alejandro Garnacho has one ruled out for Red Devils

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored late into the game as Arsenal came back from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bukayo Saka's curling delivery from a corner in the 96th minute went to the far post, where Declan Rice took a touch before launching a shot on goal. The ball took a deflection off Jonny Evans before going in.

Gabriel Jesus then netted a third goal in the dying moments of the game to seal a memorable win for the Gunners. From a quick counter-attack, Fabio Vieira spotted Gabriel Jesus' run down the middle and sent a through ball for the Brazilian who calmly went past Diogo Dalot inside the box before slotting past Andre Onana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Minutes before Rice handed Arsenal the lead, Alejandro Garnacho found himself one-on-one with Aaron Ramsdale and scored, but a VAR check found the Argentine to be in an offside position while he was receiving Casemiro's through ball.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side are next in action after the international break when they take on Everton in the Premier League on September 17.

