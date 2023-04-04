'He has a lot to learn!' - Emre Can opens up on HEATED on-field discussion with Jude Bellingham during Borussia Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern Munich

Emre Can believes Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham has “to learn a lot” after their heated on-field discussion in defeat to Bayern Munich.

BVB suffered setback at the Allianz Arena

England star left less than impressed

Questions asked of his future in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The club colleagues could be seen exchanging words during a disappointing 4-2 defeat away at Bundesliga title rivals Bayern Munich – with BVB enduring an error-strewn evening to forget at the Allianz Arena. Can believes that England international Bellingham let emotion get the better of him at times in that contest, as he performed unhelpful displays of petulance, with the 19-year-old being made aware that he needs to cut out such theatrics in order to transform into the superstar he appears destined to become.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Liverpool midfielder Can has told ESPN of a team-mate that is being linked with a move to Anfield and what was said between them during a meeting with Bayern: “Jude is still young and he has to learn a lot. Here on the pitch in front of 70,000 to 80,000, there are few things that you can do, you have to be there and have a good body language when a team-mate makes a mistake or doesn't see you. That's what we have to learn as a team as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A costly setback in Bavaria has seen Dortmund slip from top spot in the Bundesliga, but they are only two points adrift of Bayern and still have plenty to play for. Germany international Can added: “It was like we had a plan then we were 2-0 down and then we didn't stick to our plan, we were pressing with one man and that is not good enough but still, the season is not over. There's a lot of points to play for, we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has become more of a leader for Dortmund this season, taking on captaincy duties at times, but he is still an emerging talent and will acknowledge that he has much to learn in order to reach the very top – with it possible that a big-money transfer will form part of that process this summer.