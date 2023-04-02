Leicester have sacked Brendan Rodgers, with the former Celtic manager seeing his four year reign at the club come to an end.

Let go with 10 games remaining

One point away from safety

Played in a European semi-final less than 12 months ago

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester have endured a difficult season, losing 17 of their 28 fixtures so far. Rodgers has been linked with an exit at various points this year, but it appears that yesterday's last-minute 2-1 loss to relegation rivals Crystal Palace was the final straw.

The Foxes have only won one Premier League fixture in 2023, and are currently 19th in the table with 10 games remaining.

Assistant manager Chris Davies and first team fitness coach Glen Driscoll have also been let go, according to a club statement. First team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge in the short term, the club said. There has been no indication that a new managerial appointment is imminent.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status," chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodgers brought success to the King Power Stadium, winning the FA Cup in 2021 and leading the side to two consecutive fifth-placed finishes. Leicester were also on the periphery of a European final last year, but lost to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final.

WHAT NEXT? The Foxes will face five relegation rivals in their next 10 fixtures, with a trip to Manchester City also marking a crucial run to end the season. They host Aston Villa on Tuesday.