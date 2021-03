Aguero to leave Man City at the end of the season

Club record goalscorer to exit the Etihad when his contract expires in the summer, Premier League leaders confirm

Manchester City have announced that striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Argentinian is out of contract in the summer and the club have confirmed that he will to sign a new deal.

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is sure to attract the interest of a number of top clubs with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain linked with potential moves for the 320-year-old.

More to follow