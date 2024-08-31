Deivid Washington Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Nathan Edwards

Why Chelsea called off €21m Deivid Washington transfer to BlueCo-owned Strasbourg - explained

D. WashingtonChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueTransfers

It was a hectic transfer deadline day for Chelsea and among it all was Deivid Washington watching his club fail to agree a move to Strasbourg.

  • Deivid Washington was set for Ligue 1 move
  • Strasbourg are owned by Chelsea's owners BlueCo
  • The fee agreed was €21m before being called off
