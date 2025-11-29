USMNT star Tyler Adams scores outrageous 43-yard wondergoal for Bournemouth against Sunderland

Adams' strike came just eight minutes after Amine Adli had given the visitors an early lead, stunning the home supporters into silence.

The goal immediately drew comparisons to Richarlison's 35-yard effort for Tottenham in last weekend's North London derby against Arsenal, which had previously held the record for the longest-range goal this season. It adds to the trend of spectacular long-range strikes in the Premier League this campaign, with there five strikes over a 30 yards already, including Marcus Tavernier’s 34.7 yard stunner against Nottingham Forest.