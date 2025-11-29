Getty Images Sport
USMNT star Tyler Adams scores outrageous 43-yard wondergoal for Bournemouth against Sunderland
Moment of brilliance
Adams' strike came just eight minutes after Amine Adli had given the visitors an early lead, stunning the home supporters into silence.
The goal immediately drew comparisons to Richarlison's 35-yard effort for Tottenham in last weekend's North London derby against Arsenal, which had previously held the record for the longest-range goal this season. It adds to the trend of spectacular long-range strikes in the Premier League this campaign, with there five strikes over a 30 yards already, including Marcus Tavernier’s 34.7 yard stunner against Nottingham Forest.
Watch the goal
Adams' season so far
Heading into Saturday's contest, Adams was ranked in the 93rd percentile of all midfielders in the Premier League for defensive contributions.
Recent goalscoring run
Before joining Bournemouth, the American midfielder had gone nearly four years without scoring at club level, with his last goal coming 1,472 days before he finally broke his drought earlier this month against Manchester City.
Bournemouth's impressive away form continues
The American’s wonder strike put Bournemouth in a position to secure their fourth away win of the season - a notable jump for a club that struggled on the road last year. If the Cherries hold their 2-1 lead, they will finish the day in fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of their match against Everton on Dec. 2.
