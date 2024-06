'I've had enough!' - Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo & Co slammed as angry legend Ronaldinho labels Brazil 'one of the worst teams' and boycotts Copa America RonaldinhoBrazilCopa AmericaVinicius JuniorRodrygoReal Madrid

Ronaldinho blasted Brazil as "one of the worst teams" and insisted that he would boycott the Selecao in the upcoming Copa America.