VIDEO: World Cup hope rekindled? England boss Thomas Tuchel pulls Jack Grealish for a chat after Everton's shock win at Man Utd

After losing his way at Manchester City last season, Grealish is having a resurgent year on loan with Everton in 2025-26. He's back to starting pretty much every game - he's only been left out when he was ineligible against his parent club last month - and played 87 minutes of the dogged Old Trafford display, in which the Toffees were at a player disadvantage for most of it after Idrissa Gueye was sent off.
After the final whistle, Everton's social media team captured a moment that saw Tuchel with his arm around Grealish, before the pair engaged in an inaudible friendly discussion. The England manager had also sought out 24-year-old Toffees star James Garner, who has never been capped at senior international level but could potentially play his way into the squad by next summer's World Cup if he continues to perform and impress. Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo showed before Euro 2024 that current form, rather than international experience, is what matters.