Thomas Tuchel Announced As New England Manager
Aditya Gokhale

Thomas Tuchel explains delayed start as England manager with German coach not taking on role until 2025

Thomas Tuchel has signed on as the England head coach, but he won't be joining until the start of 2025.

  • Tuchel took take over at England in 2025
  • Explains why he has delayed the start of job
  • FA CEO opens up on Tuchel's signing
