San Jose Earthquakes reportedly name ex-USMNT, New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena as new manager and sporting director Just over one year after leaving his post with the Revolution, Bruce Arena is back in MLS, signing on with the San Jose Earthquakes.

73-year-old also named sporting director

Club finished bottom of MLS in 2024

