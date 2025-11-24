Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: They only had 10 men! Bruno Fernandes drops a stinker and Joshua Zirkzee blows his chance to shine as Red Devils fall to damaging home defeat despite one-man advantage

Everton had made such a strong start that United barely managed to get out of their own half for the first 10 minutes. But the visitors shot themselves in the foot in a truly remarkable turn of events which saw Gueye sent off in the 13th minute for striking Michael Keane in the face. Gueye vented his fury at Keane just after Casemiro had fired a shot on goal in United's first attack of the game, shoving the defender and twice raising his arms to his face before goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened.

It was a very rare instance of a player being sent off for confronting a team-mate, reminiscent of Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer's infamous scrap in Newcastle's defeat against Aston Villa 20 years ago which saw both players dismissed. And yet, the Toffees responded to the setback in the best way possible, continuing to harry United and taking the lead with a brilliant strike from Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, who beat Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro before arrowing into the top corner from outside the area.

United dominated the play but were completely toothless and unimaginative. Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo each fired wide in the first half while Fernandes' threatening shot was tipped over by Pickford. Ruben Amorim changed things in the second half but United still lacked creativity and, worst of all, belief.

The weekend's results gave them the opportunity to climb into fifth in the Premier League table but instead they are left stranded in 10th and it feels like they are back to square one, all the progress of their positive results in October and early November going out the window.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...