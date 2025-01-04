Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland's coming for you! Norwegian back in business as Savinho turns in his best performance yet for recovering champions

The Norwegian was at the double as the champions earned their joint-biggest win of the season in the Premier League

Erling Haaland enjoyed his usual feast against West Ham as Manchester City looked ever-so-slightly like their old selves in a ruthless 4-1 win over Julen Lopetegui's side on Saturday. The Norwegian bagged a double to make it nine goals in six games against the Hammers and rack up 16 Premier League goals this season, just one behind top scorer Mohamed Salah.

Savinho and Phil Foden also shone in a therapeutic win for the champions. City made a ragged start to the game and gifted West Ham two decent early chances but Pep Guardiola's side's nerves were settled in the 10th minute, when Vladimir Coufal stuck out a leg and diverted a Savinho shot into the far end of the net. City continued to be sloppy in defence but they doubled their lead when Haaland towered into the air to head home a pinpoint cross from Savinho.

Savinho, who set up Haaland's headed goal in City's last outing against Leicester, laid on another goal for the striker 10 minutes into the second half, the fifth goal the Brazilian has contributed to in his last two matches. Three minutes later Phil Foden scored just his second league goal of the season to turn a convincing win into a rout, although West Ham did pull a goal back through Niklas Fullkrug.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...