Liverpool's Federico Chiesa declines another international recall as Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso hints at ongoing 'problems' behind the scenes

Chiesa hasn't had the easiest time at Liverpool since joining andwas linked with a move away in the summer. He eventually opted to stay put and has explained how he's feeling much stronger in the current campaign.

"Last year it was really difficult but I don't think I was at the level the coach wanted me to play. But I understood his choices. This year, it is different. I feel much better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities. I'm glad I've made some contributions in the Premier League. That is what Liverpool want from every player who plays for them. It is what the coach wants; all the other players want it, too. If you play for Liverpool, you have to be able to make a difference," he told Daily Mail Sport.

"I'm very happy for the moment and I have to keep working hard to get more chances in the future. I play for a top club. This is maybe one of the top three in the world. It's Liverpool – of course they are going to buy top players; of course, the competition is high. If I don't want competition, I go to another team. But I want the competition! I want to play here and I think, at the end of the day, competition helps you to become a better player. The coach gave me chances in the first four games and I think I showed I can help the team."