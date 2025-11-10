Getty
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa declines another international recall as Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso hints at ongoing 'problems' behind the scenes
Chiesa turns down another call-up
Chiesa has scored two goals and grabbed three assists for Liverpool so far this season in what has been a generally positive start to the campaign for the Italian. He was even named Liverpool's Player of the Season for September despite not starting a single Premier League game for the club in that time. Gattuso had wanted to call him up for Italy's latest fixtures but has once again seen the forward reject the chance to represent his nation. This is not the first time that Chiesa has turned down Gattuso either. The Italy boss revealed back in September that the Liverpool star had said no: "I spoke with Fede, it was a shared decision. He didn't feel ready to return, he wants to be 100%. We decided it together very calmly."
- Getty Images Sport
Gattuso hints at problems behind the scenes
The Italy boss spoke about the current situation at a press conference on Monday. He told reporters: "I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can't say anything else." Gattuso was pressed further on the issue and confirmed the decision has definitely come from the player himself, adding: "Yes, it's already the fourth or fifth time that I'm explaining this."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Can Italy qualify for World Cup 2026?
Chiesa's last appearance for Italy came at Euro 2024 when the Azzurri crashed out of the competition in a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland. The defeat drew huge criticism of the Italian side as Switzerland enjoyed their first victory over the Azzurri in 31 years.
After the tournament, Chiesa moved to Liverpool but endured a injury-plagued first season with the Reds. His injury problems may well be a factor in his thinking and it remains to be seen when he will return to the international team. Italy can still qualify for the World Cup in 2026 despite a campaign that saw Luciano Spalletti sacked a manager in June. Wins in their final two qualifiers will be enough, provided Norway drop points.
Chiesa was linked with Liverpool exit
Chiesa hasn't had the easiest time at Liverpool since joining andwas linked with a move away in the summer. He eventually opted to stay put and has explained how he's feeling much stronger in the current campaign.
"Last year it was really difficult but I don't think I was at the level the coach wanted me to play. But I understood his choices. This year, it is different. I feel much better physically and mentally. The coach has seen this and given me more opportunities. I'm glad I've made some contributions in the Premier League. That is what Liverpool want from every player who plays for them. It is what the coach wants; all the other players want it, too. If you play for Liverpool, you have to be able to make a difference," he told Daily Mail Sport.
"I'm very happy for the moment and I have to keep working hard to get more chances in the future. I play for a top club. This is maybe one of the top three in the world. It's Liverpool – of course they are going to buy top players; of course, the competition is high. If I don't want competition, I go to another team. But I want the competition! I want to play here and I think, at the end of the day, competition helps you to become a better player. The coach gave me chances in the first four games and I think I showed I can help the team."
- (C)Getty Images
Chiesa focused on Forest
Chiesa will now stay in Liverpool over the international break and continue training ahead of their next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. It remains to be seen when or if he will return to action with Italy, but he may well be tempted to change his mind if Gattuso's side can secure a place in next year's tournament being jointly hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Advertisement