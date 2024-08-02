Though the knockout loss to a dominant Morocco was disappointing, USMNT can build off what they accomplished in Olympics

Despite a disappointing end, the U.S. men's national team's run at the 2024 Olympics should be considered a relative success for U.S. Soccer. The U23 men's team qualified for the first time since 2008, made it to the knockouts for the first time in 24 years and - until they ran into a dominant Morocco side in Friday's 4-0 quarterfinal loss - gave U.S. fans more than a few moments for celebration.

The focus now shifts to what's next. With attention on two major tournaments to be held in the U.S. in upcoming years - the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the senior side, followed by the 2028 Olympic Games for the U23 squad - qualification and advancement has to become the standard, not an achievement.

“We know that the World Cup is the highest tournament," U.S. Coach Marko Mitrovic said. "The Olympic Games are the biggest event that humanity created and once you are in the Olympic Games you are in a big spotlight. For them to feel that, to live that moment - I think before this tournament, there was uncertainty for them, what that looks like."

Still, U.S. Soccer can build off what it accomplished in Paris. It wasn't a perfect showing by Mitrovic's team, but the Americans offered reasons for optimism. From Kevin Paredes' breakout tournament to Tanner Tessman's rising stock to a first real glimpse at what Paxten Aaronson can bring to the program, the core of this young generation is a reason for U.S. fans to be hopeful.

GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers of the USMNT's Olympic run.