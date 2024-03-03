Jesse Lingard 2023Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

‘Blessed & grateful’ - Jesse Lingard reacts to first competitive match in over 10 MONTHS after making debut for FC Seoul in defeat to Gwangju

Jesse LingardFC SeoulGwangju FC vs FC SeoulGwangju FCK-League 1

Jesse Lingard felt "blessed" as he played his first competitive match in over 10 months in South Korea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lingard blessed to play after 10 months
  • Made his debut for FC Seoul on Saturday
  • Last played for Forest in the Premier League in April

Editors' Picks