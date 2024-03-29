Hungary Euro 2024 squad: Who is Marco Rossi bringing to European Championship?

Hungary are heading to the Euros for the third time in a row and here we look at their Euro 2024 squad...

As of 2023, Hungary have participated in four UEFA European Championships and is set for its fifth appearance in 2024.

In the 1964 European Nations' Cup, Hungary secured third place by winning their play-off against Denmark, and they finished fourth in Euro 1972.

Their most notable recent performance was in the 2016 edition, where Hungary reached the round of 16 after topping their group. This achievement marked their best result in almost forty years. Although they qualified for Euro 2020 as one of the eleven host countries, Hungary were eliminated in the group stage.

They will be looking to beat their best result when they head for the 2024 edition. But who will make Marco Rossi's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...