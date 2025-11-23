FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 in Qatar: Here's how to buy tickets as PSG eye another trophy

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is an annual club competition that pits the best teams from each continent to crown the ultimate champion. This tournament was reformatted and revamped in 2024. Qatar, who hosted the tournament last year, continue to be the hosts for the 2025 edition as well.

The final three matches of the extended tournament will see teams battle it out for three trophies with the final match between European champions PSG and a qualifier to determine the Intercontinental Cup champion.

In the three games to be held in Qatar, the following trophies will be up for grabs: The FIFA Derby of the Americas 2025, FIFA Challenger Cup 2025 and FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.