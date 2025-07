'I'm not a write-off!' - Edin Dzeko insists 'age doesn't matter' as 39-year-old ex-Man City star outlines ambition following Fiorentina transfer E. Dzeko Fiorentina Serie A

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko spoke during his presentation as a new Fiorentina player and was confident he could still do the job in Serie A at the age of 39.