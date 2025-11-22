'Something I take no pride in!' - Eddie Howe relieved to get Man City monkey off his back as Newcastle deal Pep Guardiola's title ambitions a hammer blow

Howe cut a relieved figure after Newcastle had secured all three points on Saturday night. He would have had his heart in his mouth when Barnes' second goal was the subject of a lengthy VAR review, before the decision went their way. And the former Bournemouth manager was clearly thrilled with how things panned out in the north east.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live after the game: "That doesn't sound good that, 19 games. I'm well aware of my record against Manchester City, that is something I take no pride in really. Trying to figure out a way to beat them is very, very difficult. Even today's game, it was so tight. The margins in Premier League games against them are so fine, but we came out on the right side today. I thought it was a great performance from the players, full of energy, heart and bravery. I'm delighted with how we played.

"The mindset was key and the attitude. The energy was back that was missing against Brentford and West Ham. Our running ability and power was there. Our technical ability was there too, which hasn't always been the case. We were brave in our approach. We tried to be aggressive and we got rewarded that at times, they punish you for that at times, so you are always on a bit of a knife-edge against them. Thankfully Nick [Pope] made some good saves when needed them and we got the goals at good times."

