Revealed: Barcelona receive ‘crazy’ €200m bid for Lamine Yamal amid PSG interest as Blaugrana president Joan Laporta names six other youngsters targeted by rival clubs Lamine YamalBarcelonaTransfersParis Saint-GermainLaLigaLigue 1

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club has received a massive €200 million (£172m/$218m) bid for Lamine Yamal.