Atlanta United bring back 2018 MLS Cup-winning manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino on two-year contract

The 62-year-old coach replaces Ronny Deila, whose tenure ended after a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season with just 28 points - despite having MLS's third-highest payroll at $28.5 million. Martino will also reconnect with one of his former stars in Miguel Almiron, who also rejoined the team last year after a stint with Newcastle United.

“I want to thank Arthur and Chris for the opportunity to return to the club and a city where we hold wonderful memories and maintain great relationships,” Martino said in a statement. “This is a different project than my first stint with the club, however, with great ownership and the collaboration of the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club, our objective will always be to form a winning team that makes our fans feel proud and well-represented every time that they go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”