VIDEO: Angel Di Maria breaks down in tears during Rosario Central presentation & reveals special message from 'brother' Lionel Messi A. Di Maria Rosario Central Transfers L. Messi

Angel Di Maria could not hold back tears after sealing an emotional return to Rosario Central on a free transfer. Di Maria left Europe after 18 years as his Benfica contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The winger also revealed what ex-Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi told him after returning to his boyhood club.