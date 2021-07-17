زيسكو يونايتيد نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Serie A
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|11
|Udinese
|33
|12
|7
|14
|38
|43
|-5
|43
|12
|Torino
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|13
|Genoa
|33
|10
|9
|14
|40
|46
|-6
|39
|14
|Parma Calcio 1913
|33
|9
|12
|12
|24
|40
|-16
|39
|15
|Fiorentina
|33
|8
|12
|13
|38
|45
|-7
|36
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Il Genoa Cricket and Football Club è il club di calcio più antico in Italia, fondato il 7 settembre 1983. La società rossoblù ha vinto il primo Scudetto nella storia.
Dopo un ventennio di presidenza di Enrico Preziosi, dal 2001 il numero uno è il primario Alberto Zangrillo. Il proprietario del Genoa è invece la società americana 777 Partners.
Il Genoa gioca le sue gare casalinghe a Genova, al Luigi Ferraris. Lo stadio, chiamato anche Marassi in virtù del quartiere cittadino, è intitolato all'ex centrocampista rossoblù degli anni '10.
Lo stadio Marassi, o Ferraris, ha una capienza di 36.598 posti a sedere. L'impianto casalingo del Genoa è anche lo stesso della Sampdoria, cugini cittadini.
Il Genoa è tra le squadre italiane con più Scudetti vinti, ben nove. I rossoblù, però, non conquistano il tricolore ormai da un secolo, dalla stagione 1923/1924.
Oltre ai nove Scudetti, il Genoa ha vinto anche una Coppa Italia. Sono dieci in totale, dunque, i trofei dei rossoblù dagli ultimi anni '800 ad oggi.
Il Genoa non ha mai vinto un trofeo europeo, ma è comunque riuscita a ad arrivare in semifinale in Europa League, nell'allora Coppa UEFA. Nel 1991/1992 venne eliminata dall'Ajax, poi campione.
Paolo Rossi, calciatore del Genoa dei primi anni del '900, propose i colori rosso e blu per richiamare la Union Jack, la bandiera del Regno Unito. Ovvero dove è nato il calcio.
Essendo stato fondato da un gruppo di inglesi, nel 1893 il Genoa venne chiamato con il nome della città di Genova in lingua inglese.
Il Genoa ha come simbolo il grifone in virtù della sua presenza nello stemma della città di Genoa, come sostegno. Questo, infatti, compare su sfondo rossoblù sormontato dalla croce di San Giorgio.
Edoardo Catto è il miglior marcatore nella storia del Genoa. Nessuno ha segnato più goal, 96, in un totale di 198 partite giocate. Il record resiste oramai dal 1929.
Gennaro Ruotolo è il giocatore con più partite disputate in maglia Genoa. Tra il 1988 e il 2002 il centrocampista ha messo insieme 444 gare in rossoblù, con 35 reti complessive.
William Garbutt è l'allenatore rimasto sulla panchina del Genoa più a lungo. Tecnico dei rossoblù dal 1937 al 1940 e di nuovo dal 1946 al 1948, è attualmente irraggiungibile con 424 panchine e tre Scudetti vinti.
Il Genoa ha giocato la maggior parte della sua storia in Serie A, ma anche decine di volte in Serie B per un totale di 34 stagioni. La squadra rossoblù ha militato anche in Serie C, per due annate.
Il Genoa ha deciso di ritirare il numero 6 dopo la scomparsa del capitano Gianluca Signorini, nonchè la numero 7 per Marco Rossi, a lungo giocatore rossoblù. Nella numerazione non è presente nemmeno il 12, in omaggio ai tifosi, visti come il 12esimo uomo in campo.