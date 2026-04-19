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Slovakia v Kosovo - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

バルサ、ホッフェンハイムのスター選手をめぐりアスラーニの代理人と接触

フィスニク・アスラニの獲得競争が激化しており、バルセロナがその最前線にしっかりと位置づけている。ホッフェンハイムのストライカーであり、コソボ代表でも目覚ましい活躍を見せている彼は、ここ数ヶ月で評価を大幅に高め、欧州のトップクラブ数チームから具体的なオファーが寄せられている。

フィスニック・アスラーニバルセロナ
World Cup stars at risk GFX

レワ、ドンナルンマ、そしてワールドカップ出場が危ぶまれる11人のスター選手

2025-26シーズンのクラブシーズン終了を控えた最後の国際試合期間が到来した。世界の伝統的な強豪国の多くにとって、今月は米国、メキシコ、カナダで開催されるワールドカップに向けた最終調整の月となる。しかし、すべてのチームがそのような先を見据えた計画を立てられるわけではなく、いくつかの強豪国は依然として本大会への出場権を獲得できていない。

Analysisワールドカップ
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April 2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->You can view Manchester United's full schedule, including upcoming matches and past results, on Goal.com's dedicated page: Manchester United Fixtures & Results. This page provides detailed information on match dates, opponents, scores, and competition details.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->In the United Kingdom, Manchester United's matches are broadcast live on channels such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC, and ITV, depending on the competition. For FA Cup matches, broadcasting rights are shared between the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Yes, fixtures are subject to change due to various factors such as TV scheduling, cup competitions, and unforeseen circumstances. It's advisable to regularly check the Manchester United Fixtures & Results page on Goal.com for the most up-to-date information.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Goal.com also provides a dedicated page for Manchester United Women's team, featuring their latest fixtures and results. You can access it here: Manchester United Women Fixtures & Results.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Tickets for Manchester United matches can be purchased through the club's official website. Due to high demand, especially for Premier League and European fixtures, it's recommended to buy tickets well in advance. Be cautious of unofficial sources to avoid counterfeit tickets.
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