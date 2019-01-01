الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز

ميسي وكبار النجوم يهنئون العالم بموسم الأعياد

الجميع في عطلة إلا الكرة الإنجليزية

نشر عدد من نجوم كرة القدم حول العالم رسائل تهنئة بمناسبة حلول موسم الأعياد ورأس السنة، وحصول اللاعبين على عطلة منتصف الموسم.

وتوقفت الدوريات في أوروبا أجمع بمناسبة موسم الأعياد باستثناء الكرة الإنجليزية التي حافظت على تقاليدها بلعب مباريات البوكسينج داي.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

