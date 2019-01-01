ميسي وكبار النجوم يهنئون العالم بموسم الأعياد
نشر عدد من نجوم كرة القدم حول العالم رسائل تهنئة بمناسبة حلول موسم الأعياد ورأس السنة، وحصول اللاعبين على عطلة منتصف الموسم.
وتوقفت الدوريات في أوروبا أجمع بمناسبة موسم الأعياد باستثناء الكرة الإنجليزية التي حافظت على تقاليدها بلعب مباريات البوكسينج داي.
¡Felices fiestas!— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019
Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.
Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.
🎄🍾👨👩👦👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019
Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019
In Sweden we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019
Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs
Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019
Feliz Navidad para todos. Ellos mis mejores regalos. 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/j3g8qS3p0L— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 24, 2019