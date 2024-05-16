Esta página contiene enlaces de afiliados. Cuando se suscribe a través de los enlaces proporcionados, podemos ganar una comisión.
Liga Profesional
Andrés Flores

Ver EN VIVO ONLINE Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Torneo de la Liga Profesional 2024: formaciones, cuándo es, dónde y cómo verlo por internet en streaming y canal de TV

El Halcón recibe al Lobo en el estadio Norberto Tomaghello por la segunda fecha del Torneo de la Liga Profesional 2024.

Defensa y Justicia recibe a Gimnasia La Plata en partido de la segunda fecha del Torneo de la Liga Profesional 2024. El duelo se disputará a las 20:00 horas del sábado 18 de mayo en el estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello.

El Halcón llega al compromiso después de perder por marcador de 1-3 a manos de Huracán en la jornada uno, a pesar del gol de Gabriel Alanís, además de una tarjeta roja para Nicolás Palavecino. Por su parte, el Lobo venció por 3-1 a Vélez en su debut en el certamen, con anotaciones de Rodrigo Castillo, Matías Abaldo y Nicolás Colazo.

DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS GIMNASIA LA PLATA, TORNEO DE LA LIGA PROFESIONAL 2024: FECHA Y HORA DEL INICIO

PARTIDO

Defensa y Justicia - Gimnasia La Plata

FECHASábado, 18 de mayo
HORA20:00
ESTADIONorberto Tomaghello | Gobernador Costa

CÓMO VER DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA VS GIMNASIA LA PLATA ONLINE: CANALES Y TRANSMISIONES

ESPN PremiumONLINE: Flow, DirecTV Go, TeleCentro Play

ESPN Premium

Cablevisión123 (digital)
TeleCentro111 (digital) y 1017 (HD)
DirecTV604 (digital) y 1604 (HD)

CARA A CARA: LOS ÚLTIMOS 5 ENFRENTAMIENTOS

06/02/2023Gimnasia 0-2 Defensa y Justicia
02/07/2022Gimnasia 1-0 Defensa y Justicia
25/02/2022Defensa y Justicia 3-2 Gimnasia
01/08/2021Defensa y Justicia 3-2 Gimnasia
07/03/2021Gimnasia 1-1 Defensa y Justicia

FORMACIONES

DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA

A confirmar.

GIMNASIA LA PLATA

A confirmar.

LINKS DE INTERÉS

