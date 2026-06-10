World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Portugal

After winning the UEFA Nations League last June by defeating Spain on penalties in the final, Portugal experienced a qualifying campaign of two halves for the World Cup. An almost flawless first three matches were followed by three games that contained too many lapses and inconsistencies that head coach Roberto Martínez and the fans would gladly have done without.

A 2-2 draw at home to Hungary, followed by a 2-0 loss in Ireland, during which Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off, threatened to reopen the race for qualification. However, any doubts were erased by a resounding 9-1 victory over Armenia in Portugal’s final match that got them over the line.