World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Egypt
After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Egypt return to football’s biggest stage after an outstanding qualifying campaign during which they won eight of their 10 games while conceding just two goals.
Qualification was officially secured with a match to spare, but was effectively sealed on September 9 with a goalless draw against Burkina Faso. The Pharoahs then backed that up by reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
What to expect
It will not be easy for Egypt, but the quality within their squad means they must aim for progression to the knockout rounds. The Pharaohs have achieved that feat only once before, in 1934, when they were eliminated by Hungary. In their other three World Cup appearances (1990, 2018 and 2026), they failed to advance beyond the group stage.
Doing so shouldn’t be beyond them, either. Though Belgium are the big favourites to qualify as winners of Group G, Egypt will fancy their chances of finishing ahead of both Iran and New Zealand, thus securing an automatic berth in the round of 32.
Man in charge
In charge since February 2024, Hossam Hassan will this summer fulfil a lifelong dream and lead Egypt at a World Cup.
Before taking over the national team, Hassan built a lengthy coaching career with several Egyptian clubs, including Zamalek, and also spent time managing Jordan in 2013.
Egypt’s all-time top scorer, Hassan previously enjoyed a playing career that took him to Greece, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates before returning to his homeland. Now he will arrive in North America with a squad capable of making some noise.
MVP
While his club future remains uncertain, there is no doubt about who carries the weight of Egypt’s World Cup hopes: National icon, Mohamed Salah.
The 33-year-old has departed Liverpool and appears destined for a new challenge in either Saudi Arabia or MLS. Before that, however, he has one more mission to complete on the international stage.
Salah contributed nine goals and three assists during qualifying, and his leadership and goals, together with those of fellow forwards Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush, will be essential if Egypt are to achieve their ambition of reaching the knockout stages.
One to watch
The connection between African football and FC Nordsjaelland may have produced another future star for European football - though this time that talent hails from from Egypt, rather than the club's traditional Ghanaian pipeline through the Right to Dream academy.
Ibrahim Adel emerged at Pyramids FC before moving to the United Arab Emirates to join Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi. It was there that Nordsjaelland spotted his potential and decided to invest more than €3 million to bring him to Denmark.
Over the past two years, Adel has become a regular member of the Egyptian national team setup. The World Cup could now provide the perfect platform for the winger's definitive breakthrough and an opportunity to introduce himself to a global audience.
In a squad built around experienced veterans, Adel's exciting talent offers a refreshing sense of youth and promise - one that could help shape both the present and the future of Egyptian football.