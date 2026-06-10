World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Egypt

After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Egypt return to football’s biggest stage after an outstanding qualifying campaign during which they won eight of their 10 games while conceding just two goals.

Qualification was officially secured with a match to spare, but was effectively sealed on September 9 with a goalless draw against Burkina Faso. The Pharoahs then backed that up by reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.