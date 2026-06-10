World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Sweden
Sweden’s journey to the 2026 World Cup was nothing short of remarkable. The Scandinavians finished bottom of their UEFA group after failing to win any of their six games against Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia, and manager John Dahl Tomasson paid with his job.
They were handed a lifeline, however, via the Nations League pathway, which reserved play-off spots for the four best group winners from the competition who had not already qualified for the World Cup.
And under the management of ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter, they seized the opportunity, first defeating Ukraine thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres hat-trick before they overcame Poland in a thrilling final that was settled by Gyokeres’ 88th-minute winner.
What to expect
After qualifying in such dramatic fashion, Sweden were drawn into a highly-competitive Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. The Dutch are considered favourites to finish first, but the battle for second place feels completely open. Sweden’s objective, then, is clear: Progress beyond the group stage and reach at least the round of 16.
The return to fitness of Alexander Isak will certainly boost their chances of doing just that, though the absence of key playmaker Dejan Kulusevski due to injury is a considerable blow. Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, meanwhile, has surprisingly been left at home.
Man in charge
Following Tomasson’s disappointing tenure, Graham Potter was appointed Sweden head coach in October 2025 with the task of rescuing a qualification campaign that appeared to be heading toward failure.
The turnaround was not immediate, as Sweden failed to win either of their first two matches under Potter. As such, when the Football Association extended his contract until 2030 in March, shortly before the play-offs, the decision was met with considerable scepticism at home.
Potter soon silenced the critics, and one of his most important decisions was changing the team’s tactical setup. He moved away from the previous 3-5-2 system in favour of a more attack-minded approach, alternating between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-3-3 formation designed to maximise the squad’s considerable attacking talent.
Potter, who cut his coaching teeth in Sweden with Ostersunds, is only the second Englishman to manage the Scandinavian nation. That could be a good omen, though, as the other, George Raynor, led Sweden all the way to the 1958 World Cup final.
MVP
Sweden’s brightest star is undoubtedly Viktor Gyokeres. After dazzling European football with Sporting CP, Gyokeres became the subject of a major transfer battle between Arsenal and Manchester United last summer, with the Gunners ultimately winning the race, paying an initial €63.5m.
Gyokeres’ season began somewhat quietly for both club and country, but he grew stronger as the months progressed, eventually netting 20 goals for the Premier League champions. And when Sweden needed him most, he delivered, scoring four times across their two play-off matches.
If Sweden are to make a deep run at the World Cup, Gyokeres will almost certainly be at the centre of it.
One to watch
Sweden’s squad is not short of talent. Behind established stars such as Gyokeres and Isak are several promising young players who could make a significant impact at the tournament.
One of the most intriguing is Lucas Bergvall, the 20-year-old Tottenham midfielder. Bergvall combines excellent close-control with intelligent forward runs from midfield, and Potter sees him primarily as a box-to-box player who will initially be called upon to make an impact off the bench.
Still early in his career, Bergvall possesses the technical quality, athleticism and confidence to emerge as one of Sweden’s breakout stars on football’s biggest stage.