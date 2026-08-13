Challenge cards in soccer? Inside USL’s NFL-style alternative to VAR and how FVS could offer a cleaner, cheaper replay system

In the fifth minute of a fairly standard French third-division game between Aubagne and Thionville last week, something historic happened. Aubagne defender Bilel Tafni dragged down a Thionville attacker who was through on goal, and the referee controversially issued a yellow card. Thionville manager Julien François then intervened, producing a review-request card and handing it to the fourth official.

The referee walked over to a pitchside monitor, watched the play four times and sent Tafni off for what was clearly the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The entire process took just over a minute and offered a compelling example of the potential benefits of Football Video Support (FVS), a cheaper and potentially cleaner alternative to VAR. It also marked the first use of the system in French soccer.

Now, FVS has arrived in American soccer.

USL, which has often been willing to trial new technology, made FVS available for Wednesday’s four Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinals. The interleague tournament brings together clubs from USL Championship and USL League One, and the system will remain in place for the semifinals and final. Those seven knockout matches will give the league an opportunity to evaluate whether FVS could work on a wider scale.

“We felt like it was a good opportunity to dip a toe in the water here, at least in the USL Cup with Prinx Tires, to see what the opportunity looked like and see, frankly, if this is something that the group wants to invest in long term,” President of Competition and Administration Brett Luy told GOAL.