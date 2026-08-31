The Rondo, Lionel Messi Edition: The G.O.A.T. retires from Argentina - what's his legacy and what's next for Inter Miami?

TH: In an Argentina shirt, it is admittedly close. Maradona was certainly more fun, mostly because he spent most of his time treating his body terribly and embodied more of the gaucho "spirit" that Messi never truly grasped. Maradona was Argentina through and through. Messi took far longer to endear himself to the nation. But for the two most recent Copa Americas and the 2022 World Cup, it's Messi. The title in Qatar is a generational solo effort to a trophy. Unreal stuff from an unreal player.

RT: It's generational, isn't it? Every generation will have "their guy," and maybe we're discussing a new guy 30 years from now. As a person of a certain generation, it's impossible to overlook what Messi has achieved, how he's achieved it and, just as crucially, the fact that he achieved it in the shadow of Maradona. That was a unique weight, and his ability to bear it is one of many reasons he gets the edge now.

AL: Messi is miles away the best club player and has broken all major attacking records for La Albiceleste, but there’s a real case to be made that Messi and Maradona are tied for different reasons.

Messi was a machine for Argentina, but it always felt like the national team was more of a burden for him than something he ever fully embraced. He even retired once before, back in 2016 due to the absurd pressure that came with being the star of Argentina. He was extremely business-like and largely closed off to those who follow him - which he has every right to do. But that created a dynamic where some people in the country feel he identifies more as someone who is from Spain who represents Argentina. At one point, even Carlos Tevez was more popular than Messi in his own country.

On the other end, Maradona was Argentina. From his intense lifestyle to his unique style of play, he embodied everything that the country is about. And for all of his very well-known quirks and off-the-field issues, he won. He was essentially Old School’s Frank the Tank on a pitch, and he rallied an entire nation in a way that hadn’t happened before and might not have happened since.