Five possible replacements for Mika Godts: who should Ajax sign?
With Viktor Tsygankov, Ajax have gone for a different kind of right winger. The left-footed Ukrainian excels at creating chances, combining with others and picking out team-mates in dangerous areas. Ajax want a varied set of weapons, so on the opposite flank they are looking for a complementary profile: a quick one-on-one specialist who can stretch the pitch and run in behind. With Edvardsen, Ouazane and Gloukh, Ajax already have several options on the left, but they still lack a player with that specific profile.
Working from those principles, guest editor Peer Berwers has, for Voetbalzone, looked for five players who could fit the bill. He starts with three players who could make an immediate impact, then moves on to two top talents and, finally, a few other interesting names worth a mention.
Of course, this is not a full scouting report, but an introduction for a wider audience. The statistics and player profiles are mainly intended to offer a first impression of why these players could be of interest to Ajax. Want to know more about a player, think a name is missing, or disagree with something? Then be sure to let us know in the comments.
When is a winger quick and strong in one-on-one situations?
To compare the players properly, we focus on two key metrics: top speed and dribble success rate. The table below shows how scouts and analysts generally read those numbers in football.
Rating
Top speed
Successful dribbles
Low
<30 km/h
<30%
Fair/average
30–32 km/h
30–40%
Good
32–33 km/h
40–45%
Strong
33–34 km/h
45–50%
Very strong
34–35 km/h
50–55%
Exceptional
35+ km/h
55%+
For context, Mika Godts hit a top speed of 33.0 km/h in the 2025/26 Eredivisie season and posted a dribble success rate of 46.7%. That places him in the strong bracket in both categories.
Dribble success rate needs context, because volume matters just as much as the percentage itself. For example, 80% from five attempts tells you less than 48% from 100 attempts. Top speed doesn't tell the full story either, with explosiveness, the first few metres and how a player uses that pace just as important.
As for the five players, the top speeds are estimates and the dribble success rates come from the most relevant season available. The figures are mainly there to compare the players with each other and with Godts. Watching footage remains essential.
1. Yann Gboho (25) – Toulouse
Estimated top speed: 32–33 km/h | Successful dribbles: 49.7%
If Ajax have to take one player from this list who can immediately fill Godts' place, I end up with Yann Gboho. He is not the fastest player here, but he combines a sharp initial burst with excellent close control and smart use of his physique. That makes him hard to dispossess once he has gone past his opponent. His one-on-one ability is one of his biggest weapons: he can beat a man on the outside or cut inside, and he knows how to create space for himself with his dribbles.
Last season, his output improved as well. In Ligue 1, he recorded 8 goals and 3 assists in 2025/26. His market value has therefore risen sharply, but because of his contract until 30 June 2027, he can presumably be signed for 15 to 20 million euros. That makes him an interesting short-term option for Ajax.
2. Andrés Gómez (23) - Vasco da Gama
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 40.2%
Above all, Andrés Gómez stands out for how often he takes defenders on one against one. The Colombian keeps driving at his direct opponent and mixes sharp dribbling with quick changes of direction. That helps him create space and then use his pace to surge towards goal. His dribble success rate of 40.2% is solid in that context, especially given the volume of actions he attempts.
There is still work to do on his output. In 2026, Gómez has 4 goals and 1 assist for Vasco in the Série A. His contract runs until January 2031, which gives Vasco da Gama a strong negotiating position. With that deal in place, Gómez is likely to command a transfer fee of around 12 to 15 million euros.
3. Matheus Martins (23) - Botafogo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 39.6%
Of the three, Matheus Martins is the more technical, agile winger. While Gboho is almost impossible to dispossess and Gómez stands out for his high dribble volume, Martins excels most in quick combinations in tight spaces. Cutting in from the left, he looks for one-twos and, thanks to his technique, can still protect the ball under pressure. That makes him an interesting option against compact defences.
Ajax were reportedly interested in his team-mate Álvaro Montoro in recent weeks, but that proved financially unfeasible. Earlier this month, Botafogo reached an agreement with Dinamo Moscow over €8 million for Martins, but the transfer stalled because of a disagreement over his salary. Presumably, Martins can still be signed for a similar amount.
4. Leonel Flores (19) - Boca Juniors
Estimated top speed: 34–35 km/h | Successful dribbles: 52.8%
With immediate reinforcements hard to find this late in the window, Ajax may have to turn to elite young talent, and Leonel Flores stands out as the clear top option. The Boca Juniors gem is now often used on the right because of the many right-footed attackers at his club, but he is just as effective off the left. As well as his speed, he catches the eye with his crisp passing and his ability to keep an overview under pressure. His biggest weapon, though, is the burst from a standing start that allows him to prise open compact defences.
Experience at senior level remains the big question mark. Any move to Europe would clearly take time to adjust to. In just 700 minutes, he has already produced 2 goals and 1 assist, an impressive return for a 19-year-old. Manchester City are also now tracking his development. Flores reportedly has a release clause of €13 million. That is a major investment for Ajax, and they cannot expect him to replace Godts as early as next week. Still, he is a player who could be worth many times that amount in the long term.
5. Seung-soo Park (19) - Newcastle United
Estimated top speed: ±34–35 km/h | Successful dribbles: 52.6%
Seung-soo Park is the quickest player on this list and is sometimes jokingly called the Korean Mbappé. He thrives one-on-one and stands out for his unpredictability and use of body feints. Add his pace and he can send a defender the wrong way before attacking the space in behind straight away. Park Seung-soo may well be the player who best matches the profile Ajax are looking for.
Even so, Park is the biggest wildcard on this list. After one season in Premier League 2 and with limited experience at the highest level, it is hard to judge how quickly he will keep developing. He is making a good impression at Newcastle and the club clearly see potential in him, but a move to Ajax may still come too soon. A loan deal with an option to buy could therefore be an interesting move: Park can pick up valuable experience at Eredivisie level with Ajax and could also get minutes for Jong Ajax.
Also interesting: Lucca Marques (19) – São Paulo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 54.5%
Marques blends pace with technique and strong dribbling ability. He's now getting more and more minutes at São Paulo and already sits a step ahead of his team-mate Tetê. That high dribble success rate stands out. Ajax have previously been linked with the Brazilian, which certainly makes him one to watch.
Also interesting: Tetê (19) - São Paulo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: XX%
Tetê blends pace and technique with a strong individual game. He usually operates from the right and still has limited experience at the highest level, so there is no reliable figure for his dribble success rate yet. Ajax previously wanted to sign him for Jong Ajax and reportedly offered €500,000 for a loan spell with an option to buy of €10 million. That makes him an option geared more towards the future.
Also interesting: Noah Adedeji-Sternberg (21) - KRC Genk
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 36.1%
Sternberg had previously also been linked with Ajax. The Belgian mixes speed and explosiveness with the bravery to take on his full-back. His dribble success rate of 36.1% is on the low side, though that partly reflects the volume of one-on-one situations he tries to force. He still needs to learn to pick his moments better in that respect. He mainly plays on the left but can also do a job on the right. Genk are said to want around €10 million.
Also interesting: Soriba Diaoune (19) - Lille OSC
Estimated top speed: 32–33 km/h | Successful dribbles: 45.5%
Diaoune stands out for his acceleration, direct running and pace. He uses his speed with and without the ball, and he has enough dribbling ability to make something happen on his own. His coaches also point to his work rate and improvement in front of goal. Despite his limited minutes, he has already returned 2 goals and 1 assist in just 350 minutes.
Also interesting: Robinho Jr. (18) - Santos
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 66.7%
The son of former Brazil international Robinho stands out above all for his technique, dribbling and ability to make things happen on his own. He currently plays on the right, but he is fully two-footed and could also operate as a left winger in future. At Santos he has also had the chance to learn from Neymar, although the two have also clashed from time to time.
ConclusionPro Shots
Ajax's ideal scenario would be to bring in not one but two left wingers: one ready to make an immediate impact and one talented option for the future. Right now, though, signing both on permanent deals does not look financially realistic. For that second addition, I would therefore look at a loan with an option to buy.
As for the immediate reinforcement, I would go for Gboho. He has the pace, dribbling ability, experience and output to make a difference straight away. He has also already proved himself in a top-five league. With a contract running until 2027, he is presumably available for 'only' €15 million to €20 million.
For the second spot, I would then try to bring in Park. A loan with an option to buy could be interesting for all parties in his case. Park would benefit from experience at a higher level, while Newcastle would not have to let him leave permanently straight away. It would also give Ajax the chance to ease him into the level and, where needed, give him minutes for Jong Ajax. Gboho for now, Park for the future. That would be the ideal scenario for me.
Thanks for reading! As I indicated earlier, this is of course not a full scouting report, but mainly an introduction for the general public. Want to know more about a player, is someone missing, or do you disagree with something? Be sure to let me know in the comments or send me a message on X @PeerBerwers.