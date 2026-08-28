With Viktor Tsygankov, Ajax have gone for a different kind of right winger. The left-footed Ukrainian excels at creating chances, combining with others and picking out team-mates in dangerous areas. Ajax want a varied set of weapons, so on the opposite flank they are looking for a complementary profile: a quick one-on-one specialist who can stretch the pitch and run in behind. With Edvardsen, Ouazane and Gloukh, Ajax already have several options on the left, but they still lack a player with that specific profile.

Working from those principles, guest editor Peer Berwers has, for Voetbalzone, looked for five players who could fit the bill. He starts with three players who could make an immediate impact, then moves on to two top talents and, finally, a few other interesting names worth a mention.

Of course, this is not a full scouting report, but an introduction for a wider audience. The statistics and player profiles are mainly intended to offer a first impression of why these players could be of interest to Ajax. Want to know more about a player, think a name is missing, or disagree with something? Then be sure to let us know in the comments.