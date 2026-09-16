'Best version of myself' - Cole Campbell finds another gear as USMNT prospect embraces fresh start at Elversberg

When Cole Campbell gets going, he tends to go fast. It's one of the first things you notice about his game. Art imitates life in a way, too. The rising American star's desire to go fast doesn't just come between the lines, but in life, too.

"I would say the different thing in Germany that I enjoy the most," he said in a roundtable with reporters this week, "is probably the autobahn."

It makes sense. The autobahn isn't just a highway; it's a freedom, in a way, as there are no speed limits on the majority of the roads. And, after a 2025-26 season that saw so much of Campbell's on-field freedom to roam stripped away, he's started this new season with a different type of purpose. Campbell isn't just zooming down the autobahn; he's zooming across Bundesliga pitches, seemingly eager to make up for a year of lost time.

Bayern Munich nearly found out about it the hard way this past weekend as Campbell breezed by Dayot Upamecano with ease, only to see his goal called back due to a teammate being offside. It would have been his second goal of the season and second goal for new side SV Elversberg, the newly-promoted Bundesliga club that has handed Campbell the metaphorical keys and freedom to explore.

The big question is if Campbell can make the most of that newfound freedom. Once seen as a top American prospect at Dortmund, Campbell has fallen down the pecking order a bit after what many saw as a wasted year. He played just six games last season, with one coming at Dortmund and five during a lackluster loan spell at Hoffenheim during the second-half of the season.

In Campbell's mind, the time wasn't wasted, though.

"I broke through almost two years ago, and I thought maybe it was gonna happen then," he said, "but I believe that God has the plan for me, and I think my mindset then was a lot different than it is now. I think that the things that I learned in these 22 months are something that I would not have learned if maybe things would have happened differently."

The 20-year-old says he's more ready than he was before as a result of that experience. With the U.S. Men's National Team turning the page on the 2026 and turning focus towards 2030, Campbell is eager to show why he's ready to be a part of it.

"I think my mindset has changed, and in the end, I can speak about the frustrations or whatever in the moment, but without this, then my character wouldn't change... Everything happened the way it was supposed to, and I'm thankful for the time and for the things that I learned along the way."