Biggest bombshells from Jose Mourinho's Netflix documentary: From agreeing to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd to getting 'revenge' on Roman Abramovich

Mourinho's first adventure in the Spanish capital was a success in a lot of ways: he transformed Real Madrid back into a fiercely competitive outfit that not only went toe to toe with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona, but toppled them, overseeing a Copa del Rey final win over their arch rivals in his debut season before delivering the Liga crown in 2011-12 with a record haul of 100 points.

However, he failed to take Real to a Champions League final, and they had little choice but to let Mourinho go after a hugely disappointing, trophy-less campaign in 2012-13, during which he seemingly lost the dressing room over his treatment of Iker Casillas.

The legendary goalkeeper, who amassed 752 appearances in 25 years at the Bernabeu, was relegated to the bench amid reports that Mourinho was angered by his relationship with fellow Spain internationals at Barcelona. "The relationship Jose and I had was very cold," Casillas says in the documentary. "In those years, I really think it was taken to a limit where, in the end, the rope broke."

Ex-Real midfielder Sami Khedira went on to claim that the rift served to turn the squad's biggest stars against Mourinho, adding: "The locker room was a nightmare, honestly. After that, the relationship between Jose and many, many players was broken - like Cristiano [Ronaldo] and the Spanish guys, Casillas, Sergio Ramos. And those players were super, super important for the atmosphere"

Mourinho, though, has no regrets over how he handled the situation, and feels that Casillas' attitude spoke volumes about the sense of entitlement running through the team. "The first three times that I spoke to Casillas, the captain, the first thing he told me was, 'I want to ask for more holidays for the national team players'," he said. "The second time he spoke to me was, 'I would like to ask you to put the training sessions one hour later because at the time you want the training sessions, there is a lot of traffic in Madrid'. The third time he comes to speak with me was, 'We don't want to go to [the] hotel. We prefer just to meet on matchday and go direct to the stadium to play'. And in a short period of time, I realised they're spoilt."

Quizzed on Casillas' fraternizing with Barcelona players, Mourinho replied in typically blunt fashion: "There are things that I don't accept and I will never accept and when somebody doesn't respect me, it's a problem. I say, this is Barcelona, Real Madrid. When you go to the national team, then you can kiss the guy, but not now. This is war."